Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

