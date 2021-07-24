Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

