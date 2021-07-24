Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

