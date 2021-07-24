Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.11 ($57.78).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €36.98 ($43.51) on Tuesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

