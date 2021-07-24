Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

