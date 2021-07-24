Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

