Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FULT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

