Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Boosted by Wedbush

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

