Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $153.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.