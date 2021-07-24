AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 2.23% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

