Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Sell

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $345.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

