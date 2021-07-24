Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Set at $19.76 by HSBC

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned a $19.76 target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

EQNR opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

