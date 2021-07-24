Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.