Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $24,174,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,080,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $4,216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,740,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

