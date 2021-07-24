Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 4.56% 9.82% 3.78% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

This table compares Ducommun and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $628.94 million 1.01 $29.17 million $2.74 19.57 EHang $27.60 million 51.48 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -108.00

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ducommun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ducommun and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 0 3 0 3.00 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ducommun presently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Ducommun.

Summary

Ducommun beats EHang on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, and ammunition handling systems. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

