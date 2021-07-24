Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report sales of $13.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $13.10 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

