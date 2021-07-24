Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

