Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. Raised by Scotiabank (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Orbia Advance in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

