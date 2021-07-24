Preferred Bank to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $893.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

