Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $147.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

