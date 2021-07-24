Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CAML opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.24. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market cap of £421.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

