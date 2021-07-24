Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CAML opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 796.24. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market cap of £421.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.