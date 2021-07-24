Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,246.91. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

