Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Increased by Raymond James (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$76.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$58.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

