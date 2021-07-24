Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 51.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

