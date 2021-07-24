Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.50.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.06.
Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,344,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 126,574 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 51.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
