Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

TBBK stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 646.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

