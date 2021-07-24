Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

