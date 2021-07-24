Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HWDN. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.14 ($11.02).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 904.80 ($11.82) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 911.20 ($11.90). The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 817.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

