Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 400 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 400 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.