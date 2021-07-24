TD Securities Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$44.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

AND opened at C$42.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

