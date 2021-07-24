Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$240.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$252.31.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$242.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 111.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$220.76. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

