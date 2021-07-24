Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$152.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$132.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$94.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.