Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 34,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

