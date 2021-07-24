NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT Lowered to $34.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NTGR opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,400,831 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth about $373,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

