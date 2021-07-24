Gogo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,186 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,739% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gogo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.