NEXT (LON:NXT) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,500 ($84.92).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,092 ($105.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,961.14. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,028 ($65.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

