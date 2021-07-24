ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

