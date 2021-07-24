trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get trivago alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in trivago by 1,020.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in trivago by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.