SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.07.

NYSE SAIL opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

