Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $4,052,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

