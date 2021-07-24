PetMed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PETS opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

