Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

