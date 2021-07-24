Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.