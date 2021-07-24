Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

