NuStar Energy L.P. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NS opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

