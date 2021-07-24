CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 199.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CSX by 164.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 119.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

