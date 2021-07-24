CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
Shares of CSX opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96.
In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 199.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CSX by 164.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 119.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
