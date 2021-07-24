National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

