Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MGY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

