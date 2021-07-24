ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $32,909,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

