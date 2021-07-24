Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Shares of SITE opened at $177.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

