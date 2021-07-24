Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

